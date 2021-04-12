Advertisement

One person hospitalized in rollover accident

The accident happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday night
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 9:38 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A two car accident on D 1/2 Road sent one person to the hospital Saturday night.

It happened just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of Country Side Lane and D 1/2 Road. One SUV rolled over and struck a second car. The occupant of that SUV was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

D 1/2 road was shut down for just over one hour. The Grand Junction Police Department is still investigating the accident.

