Advertisement

Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition organized banner drop in Grand Junction on Friday

The group sought to highlight immigrant essential workers
The Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition gathered in downtown Grand Junction today.
The Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition gathered in downtown Grand Junction today.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition (CIRC) organized a banner drop in downtown Grand Junction on Friday. The group hung their banner by the Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on Rood Avenue. CIRC sought to highlight immigrant essential workers through the event.

According to CIRC Western Slope Regional Organizer Clara O’Connor, “they have really been sustaining us throughout the pandemic, and yet haven’t been able to access the same pandemic relief that many others have, and they deserve citizenship. So, really, we’re fighting for citizenship for all eleven million undocumented immigrants in this country with a spotlight on essential workers.”

O’Connor declined to comment on behalf of the organization on the current situation at the southern border, saying instead that today the group’s focus was on essential workers.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple cruise ships are on the way to St. Vincent and the Grenadines to assist in evacuations...
Explosive eruption rocks volcano on Caribbean island of St. Vincent
Accident, Highway 6&50 and 22 Road
Police respond to a pair of crashes Thursday night
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
Source: NFL pro killed five people, then himself in York County, S.C. shooting
A sculpture in Downtown Grand Junction, Colo.
Downtown Grand Junction Restaurant Week to start on Friday
A drop in enrollment is one of the reasons for staffing cuts
District 51 announces staffing cuts for 2021-22 school year

Latest News

Lauren Boebert (R) represents Colorado's Third Congressional District in the U.S. House of...
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert spoke at Club 20 Spring Conference on Friday
Food Bank of the Rockies Partners with Beefsticks for Backpacks.
Local group makes big difference for Food Bank of the Rockies
Screenshot from video
City worker has to jump out of the way of incoming vehicle
One dead following officer-involved shooting incident in Delta County