Alpine bank hosts shred event

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Alpine Bank, Colorado Document Security and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation hosted a community shred event that encouraged community members to bring old tax documents, bank statements, and other personal documents for secure destruction. All documents were shredded on site by Colorado Document Security, and participants were able to watch the destruction of their documents.

After documents are shredded, they are recycled. By shredding and recycling unwanted documents, it greatly reduces a person’s probability of fraud and identity theft in addition to helping the environment. Every bin of shredded and recycled paper saves 1.7 trees, 8.4 gallons of oil, 0.3 cubic yards of landfill space, 410 kilowatts of energy and 700 gallons of water.

Clay Tufly, regional president of Alpine Bank states, “We’re pleased to offer this service to Mesa County residents,” Far too frequently, people hold onto old and sensitive documents longer than they need to, or simply throw them in the trash. As identity theft continues to rise each year, it’s imperative to make document security and information protection a higher priority.”

