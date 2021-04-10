970Muscle hosts bike giveaway to community kids

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - 970Muscle along with Ruby Canyon Cycles, came together to do a bike giveaway contest for children in the community. During this contest, 970Muscle collected entries from community members highlighting how their child portrays “happiness on a bicycle.” The entries were compiled and eight lucky winners were selected. These winners received a brand new, specialty bicycle from Ruby Canyon Cycles and a brand new helmet to match. Derek Trombetta, owner of 970 muscle says he simply wants to spread kindness and help little ones get into their first bike to learn the joys of riding as much as he does.

Trombetta’s idea was to get people of all ages out for a fun day outside. So in addition to the bike giveaway he and his team provided carnival games, a food truck, and a blood drive.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.