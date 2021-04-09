Advertisement

One dead following officer-involved shooting incident in Delta County

DELTA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - The Delta County Sheriff’s Office says that one person is dead following an officer-involved shooting on Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office says that the shooting took place just after 11:30 in the 29,000 block of Highway 92 following a short pursuit with a vehicle. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown at this time.

The Deputy involved in the shooting was not injured in the incident and is currently on paid administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation by the 7th Judicial District Critical Incident Team.

We will continue to update this article when more information is received. Check back for updates.

