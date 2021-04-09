New flights added to connect Grand Junction to LA

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New flights have been added to get to southern California via the Grand Junction Airport after Avelo Airlines announced that Grand Junction has been chosen as a destination from Hollywood Burbank Airport.

Grand Junction was one of eleven cities across the west that were chosen, and the airline credited Grand Junction for its scenery and outdoor activities, among other amenities.

Introductory one-way fares start at $19 on all routes, marking an incredibly low rate to get to and from the West Coast. Flights start on May 9.

“Locals know that BUR is LA’s best airport,” said Avelo Founder, Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “No airport is closer to downtown LA, Hollywood, Pasadena and Southern California’s many other attractions than BUR.

Avelo also offers several other travel options:

First Checked Bag: $10

Carry-On Overhead Bag: $35

Priority Boarding: $10

Pet in the Cabin: $95

Seating Options: Customers may choose from several seating options. Avelo’s 189-seat 737-800 aircraft will offer 129 standard slimline 29-inch pitch seats. Pre-reserved window and aisle seating starts at $5. Avelo aircraft will also feature 60 seats with 31 to 38 inches of pitch. These seats start at $18.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.