Local group makes big difference for Food Bank of the Rockies

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Every Friday, people with the group called Humanists Doing Good, meet up at the Food Bank of the Rockies warehouse to put together food boxes for those in need.

The efforts of these volunteers will provide eight hundred to one thousand boxes each week. In just a single day the group is able to put together boxes to help 150 families in Western Colorado.

The boxes are then distributed through 100 hunger relief programs to families in 12 different counties. Sue Ellen Rodwick, the director of Food Bank of the Rockies says there’s an ongoing need for volunteers as they would not be able to do what they do without them.

To get involved, please visit their website at www.foodbankoftherockies.org.

