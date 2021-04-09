Advertisement

Follow along Bernie’s journey in receiving his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:48 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The COVID-19 vaccine process is incredibly simple, and to show how simple it really is, our anchor Bernie Lange brought viewers along on the journey.

Bernie received his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday at the state’s vaccine site at the Grand Junction Convention Center.

Lines were short, and Bernie was in and out in half an hour. Bernie says he feels great after the shot, but his arm is a little sore. He encourages all of those that are 16 years of age and older to make an appointment, and get their vaccine!

You can sign up to receive the vaccine here. Those 16 and older are now eligible to receive the vaccine.

