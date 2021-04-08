Advertisement

Verizon recalls mobile hotspots sold to schools, in stores

Verizon is recalling 2.5 million mobile hotspots after some reports of overheating and two...
Verizon is recalling 2.5 million mobile hotspots after some reports of overheating and two reports of minor burns.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 2:46 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Verizon is recalling 2.5 million mobile hotspots after some reports of overheating and two reports of minor burns.

The 4G hotspots were used by schools and sold by stores. They are called Ellipsis Jetpack mobile hotspots and were imported by Franklin Wireless in San Diego.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday that the lithium ion battery in the hotspots can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Out of the 2.5 million units, there have been 15 reports of devices overheating, including six reports of fire damage to bedding or flooring and two reports of minor burn injuries.

The units were sold by Verizon stores in the U.S., other stores and school districts between April 2017 and March 2021. They were sold for $50 to $150.

Users can contact Verizon for a refund or replacement. Parents whose children received the recalled Ellipsis Jetpack from their schools should contact their school for instructions on how to receive a replacement.

Verizon said that of 2.5 million devices being recalled, just over 1 million are currently in use. Of those, several hundred thousand were purchased and are being used by schools.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The outside of Grand Junction City Hall.
Grand Junction voters approve marijuana businesses and sales in the city, unofficial results say
The outside of Grand Junction City Hall.
About 16,000 ballots cast in Grand Junction election according to unofficial results
Sheriff’s office asking for the public’s help to identify several potential suspects in alleged burglary
A drop in enrollment is one of the reasons for staffing cuts
District 51 announces staffing cuts for 2021-22 school year
A sculpture in Downtown Grand Junction, Colo.
Downtown Grand Junction Restaurant Week to start on Friday

Latest News

Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park
Police say suspect in custody, one person killed, four in critical condition after shooting
Mask mandate still in effect in Delta County due to recent increase of virus
Joel Greenberg, the man whose close friendship with Rep. Matt Gaetz has led to an investigation...
Gaetz associate working toward plea deal with prosecutors
Anne Beatts arrives at the premiere of "Live from New York!" in Los Angeles on June 10, 2015....
Anne Beatts, groundbreaking comedy writer, dead at 74
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the no-sail order is outdated and hurts the state as the...
Florida sues federal government to allow cruises to sail