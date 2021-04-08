Mask mandate still in effect in Delta County due to recent increase of virus

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - While Delta County continues to maintain a green level status on the COVID-19 dial, the mask mandate is still in effect due to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

An explanation from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment outlines that “any county with a one-week disease incidence rate in excess of 35 per 100,000, face coverings are required pursuant to Executive Order D 2020-138, as amended and extended in a Public Indoor Space, as defined in Executive Order D 2020 138, as amended and extended where 10 or more unvaccinated or individuals of unknown vaccination status are present.”

The current health order extends the mask mandate through May 3.

Delta County Health Department also is reporting an additional death, which brings the county’s total to 61.

