Downtown Grand Junction Restaurant Week to start on Friday

The event seeks to highlight local businesses
A sculpture in Downtown Grand Junction, Colo.
A sculpture in Downtown Grand Junction, Colo.
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Downtown Grand Junction Restaurant Week will begin on Friday. The event seeks to highlight local businesses and encourage residents to enjoy the warmer weather downtown.

According to Rykel Menor, Event Coordinator for Downtown Grand Junction, the event is a celebration of local businesses. She hopes that Restaurant Week will help reignite the spirit downtown after the pandemic has caused hardship for some businesses there.

You can learn more about participating stores and restaurants by following this link.

