Advertisement

Colorado vaccination site shuts down after several adverse reactions

By KUSA Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 8:55 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KUSA) - A vaccination site near Denver paused operations Wednesday after 11 people had a reaction to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The people who had adverse reactions complained of nausea and dizziness. Two were taken to a hospital for further observation.

Centura Health, which runs the clinic in the Denver suburb of Commerce City, said less than 1% of vaccine recipients had issues, but it stopped vaccinations for the day out of an abundance of caution.

Colorado health officials said people who received shots at the mass vaccination site shouldn’t worry. One official said it is much safer to receive the vaccine than to get the virus.

Copyright 2021 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The outside of Grand Junction City Hall.
Grand Junction voters approve marijuana businesses and sales in the city, unofficial results say
The outside of Grand Junction City Hall.
About 16,000 ballots cast in Grand Junction election according to unofficial results
Sheriff’s office asking for the public’s help to identify several potential suspects in alleged burglary
A drop in enrollment is one of the reasons for staffing cuts
District 51 announces staffing cuts for 2021-22 school year
Almost all marijuana revenue will go directly towards the Parks and Recreation open space...
Voters approve Measures 2A and 2B, paving the way for cannabis businesses in Grand Junction

Latest News

Prince's previously unreleased 'Welcome 2 America' album is dropping this summer.
Lost Prince album to be released in July
President Joe Biden: We need to start see infrastructures through its effect on the lives of...
Biden making new moves on guns, including naming ATF boss
Multiple people were injured and one person was killed in an explosion and fire at an Ohio...
Authorities: 1 dead, 8 hurt in explosion at Ohio paint plant
People in Minneapolis are trying to help children and youth understand the Chauvin trial.
Helping young people make sense of the Derek Chauvin trial
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
LIVE: Expert says Floyd died from a lack of oxygen