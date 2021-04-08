Colorado Outdoors Project construction begins in Montrose, estimated to have $200 million economic impact

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - Construction of a huge project has kicked off in Montrose, a project that is estimated to have a $200 million impact on the local and regional economy, according to Anderson Analytics.

The new project involves the construction of 55,000 square feet of a new showroom, warehouse, office, and distribution at Colorado Outdoors. Construction began on April 7, and the buildings are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The project will include new homes, apartments, businesses, and recreational amenities. With the recently completed recreation trail and a conservation-minded river restoration project, the area aims to be an economic catalyst to the region.

The project is designed to attract new businesses in the outdoor products industry. The Colorado Outdoors Project (COP) is already home to brands like fly fishing companies Abel, Ross Reels, and Airflo, and will include others such as Colorado Yurt and Wedge Brands, owners of Level Gloves, Elevenate Apparel, and Xcel Wetsuits.

Each building in the project will run parallel to Mayfly Drive, and new users range from restaurants to office users, including warehouse and distribution.

“These buildings each have 10 suites and are designed to be ‘flexible’ in nature,” said David Dragoo, the president of Colorado Outdoors. “A small business can lease one suite with the idea that the space can grow with the business.”

The architecture work was completed by Pinnacle Design, Inc. out of Phoenix, Arizona, and the general contractor is Shaw Construction out of Grand Junction.

