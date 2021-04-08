Advertisement

Chipotle increases free college program offerings for employees

The company is set to increase its free degree offerings to its employees. New offerings...
The company is set to increase its free degree offerings to its employees. New offerings include agriculture, culinary arts and hospitality.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 12:00 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Burrito chain Chipotle is making a big contribution to education.

The company is set to increase its free degree offerings to its employees. New offerings include agriculture, culinary arts and hospitality.

The company’s debt-free degree program, which was first announced in 2019, includes almost 100 degree options available at several universities, including the University of Arizona, Bellevue University, Brandman University, Paul Quinn College, Southern New Hampshire University, Wilmington University, the University of Denver and, soon, Johnson & Wales University and Oregon State University.

The initiative is being done in partnership with Guild Education.

Employees can take part in the program after just 120 days of employment.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The outside of Grand Junction City Hall.
Grand Junction voters approve marijuana businesses and sales in the city, unofficial results say
The outside of Grand Junction City Hall.
About 16,000 ballots cast in Grand Junction election according to unofficial results
Sheriff’s office asking for the public’s help to identify several potential suspects in alleged burglary
A drop in enrollment is one of the reasons for staffing cuts
District 51 announces staffing cuts for 2021-22 school year
A sculpture in Downtown Grand Junction, Colo.
Downtown Grand Junction Restaurant Week to start on Friday

Latest News

Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park
Police say suspect in custody, one person killed, four in critical condition after shooting
Mask mandate still in effect in Delta County due to recent increase of virus
Joel Greenberg, the man whose close friendship with Rep. Matt Gaetz has led to an investigation...
Gaetz associate working toward plea deal with prosecutors
Anne Beatts arrives at the premiere of "Live from New York!" in Los Angeles on June 10, 2015....
Anne Beatts, groundbreaking comedy writer, dead at 74
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the no-sail order is outdated and hurts the state as the...
Florida sues federal government to allow cruises to sail