2020-21 Boys and Girls All-State Basketball Teams
BOYS:
5A Honorable Mention: Cole Savage
4A 1st Team: Luke Hutto, Honorable Mentions: Blaine Butler, Anthony Flint, Donovan Maestas, Trey Reese
3A 2nd Team: Braden Wood, Honorable Mentions: Emilio Garcia, Aidan Hulbert
2A Honorable Mention: Ryan Phelan
1A 1st Team: Wesley Ryan, 1A 2nd: Jaden Jordan, Honorable Mentions: Logan Wingfield, Kade Hankins, Jackson Leo
GIRLS:
5A Honorable Mention: Kylie Wells
4A Honorable Mentions: Jamie Caron, Alexis Marushack, Leah Redding, Maddie Moser, Mason Rowland
3A 2nd Team: Alexa Huff, Honorable Mentions: Erika Kuta, AbbeyRose Parker
2A 2nd Team: Kammie Henderson, Honorable Mentions: Payton Fister, Mariah Garcia, Megan Gastineau, Sarah Kracht, Vianney Mendoza
1A 1st Team: Grace Hatfield, Honorable Mentions: Kobie Beanland
