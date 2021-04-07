Unofficial results for Grand Junction Municipal Election

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The unofficial results of the Grand Junction Municipal Election have been released.

Rick Taggart looks to beat Mark McCallister for the District A seat, with unofficial results pegging Taggart with 8,246 votes, besting McCallister’s 5,567.

In District D, Dennis Simpson held off Greg Haitz’ by a margin of 7,368 votes to 6,167 votes.

Abe Herman has beaten Jody Green for the District E seat, by an unofficial count of 8,383 to Green’s 5,403.

Randall Reitz has beaten Kraig Andrews for the at-large seat by a margin of 8,148 to 5,489.

The Grand Junction Referred Measure 2B, which lifts the moratorium of the marijuana businesses has won, with unofficial results showing 8,615 yes votes compared to 6,307 no votes. Measure 2A, which increases the tax of those marijuana sales from 3.25% to 8.25% has also passed by an 8,180 to 6,615 vote margin.

Measure 2C also passed by a wide margin, 10,593 to 3,797.

All of these results are unofficial and are subject to change.

