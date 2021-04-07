Advertisement

Survey: Americans are saving their stimulus checks

FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia Regional Financial Center, which disburses payments on behalf of federal agencies in Philadelphia. Officials at the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service said Friday, March 12, 2021 that processing the new round of stimulus payments has already begun.(Matt Rourke | AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:23 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Most Americans who have received stimulus checks are putting them into their savings accounts, instead of spending them right away.

A survey by the Federal Reserve shows households intend to set aside 42% of their stimulus payments for a rainy day.

Thirty-four percent are using the coronavirus stimulus money to pay down debt.

The Fed survey estimates only about a quarter of the checks are going towards spending.

The Internal Revenue Service sent out 130 million payments by the end of March, with more on the way.

About 25 million more payments are expected to have been delivered by the end of this week, including many for Social Security recipients.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The outside of Grand Junction City Hall.
Grand Junction voters approve marijuana businesses and sales in the city, unofficial results say
Sheriff’s office asking for the public’s help to identify several potential suspects in alleged burglary
Suspect arrested following shooting, car crash
The outside of Grand Junction City Hall.
About 16,000 ballots cast in Grand Junction election according to unofficial results
Unofficial results for Grand Junction Municipal Election

Latest News

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has rushed to open large sites to house...
Texas investigating abuse allegations at migrant facility
A sculpture in Downtown Grand Junction, Colo.
Downtown Grand Junction Restaurant Week to start on Friday
Chauvin trial: Defense attacks "I can't breathe"
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden open to compromise on infrastructure, but not inaction
Almost all marijuana revenue will go directly towards the Parks and Recreation open space...
Voters approve Measures 2A and 2B, paving the way for cannabis businesses in Grand Junction