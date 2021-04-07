Shed lost, another structure damaged in fire that reportedly began in dumpster

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Tuesday evening, the Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a fire that reportedly started in a dumpster in the area of Mobile City, 2322 Hwy 6 & 50.

Reports suggested the fire was spreading rapidly to the west across a dry field, and threatening nearby homes. Fire units entered the field and worked rapidly to contain the fire and defend nearby structures.

Units responded just after 5:30, and the fire department says the fire was extinguished just after 6. Crews remained on scene to cool off hotspots, and to ensure the fire did not rekindle.

The fire destroyed one outdoor shed and damaged the exterior of another, says the fire department. No homes were damaged, and no injuries were reported in the fire.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation.

GJFD responded with Brush 4, Brush 6, Engine 2, Engine 3, Engine 5, Water Tender 5, Ambulance 1, and a Battalion Chief. Lower Valley Fire Protection District and Grand Junction Police Department responded to assist.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.