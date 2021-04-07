Advertisement

Shed lost, another structure damaged in fire that reportedly began in dumpster

(Grand Junction Fire Department)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 11:49 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Tuesday evening, the Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a fire that reportedly started in a dumpster in the area of Mobile City, 2322 Hwy 6 & 50.

Reports suggested the fire was spreading rapidly to the west across a dry field, and threatening nearby homes. Fire units entered the field and worked rapidly to contain the fire and defend nearby structures.

Units responded just after 5:30, and the fire department says the fire was extinguished just after 6. Crews remained on scene to cool off hotspots, and to ensure the fire did not rekindle.

The fire destroyed one outdoor shed and damaged the exterior of another, says the fire department. No homes were damaged, and no injuries were reported in the fire.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation.

GJFD responded with Brush 4, Brush 6, Engine 2, Engine 3, Engine 5, Water Tender 5, Ambulance 1, and a Battalion Chief. Lower Valley Fire Protection District and Grand Junction Police Department responded to assist.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s office asking for the public’s help to identify several potential suspects in alleged burglary
The outside of Grand Junction City Hall.
Grand Junction voters approve marijuana businesses and sales in the city, unofficial results say
Suspect arrested following shooting, car crash
Unofficial results for Grand Junction Municipal Election
Ballots were sent to voters beginning on March 15th
Previewing the Grand Junction municipal election

Latest News

Montrose County moved to level green on state’s COIVD-19 dial
Doug Glaspell, pictured in the center
Montrose City Councilor Doug Glaspell chosen to be Montrose’s mayor
Clifton Fire crews respond to apartment fire on Tuesday night
The outside of Grand Junction City Hall.
About 16,000 ballots cast in Grand Junction election according to unofficial results