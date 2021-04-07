Montrose County moved to level green on state’s COIVD-19 dial

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Montrose County has been moved to level green on the state’s COVID-19 dial, per the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

This level down changes several protocols. All of the restrictions under level green are listed below:

Face coverings are required only in the following settings. It is important to note that private businesses may still require face coverings.

- Preschool through grade 12 schools (including extracurricular activities), childcare centers and services, and indoor children’s camps;

- Public areas of state government facilities, and areas in state government facilities where members of the public come into contact with state government employees;

- Congregate care facilities, including nursing facilities, assisted living residences, intermediate care facilities, and group homes;

- Prisons;

- Jails;

- Emergency medical and other healthcare settings (including hospitals, ambulance service centers, urgent care centers, non-ambulatory surgical structures, clinics, doctors’ offices, and non-urgent care medical structures);

- Personal services; and

- Limited healthcare settings.

CAPACITY RESTRICTIONS

Any business, activity, or gathering may fully operate with no capacity restrictions other than those resulting from 6 feet distancing, except:

1. The following businesses and activities may operate at 50 percent of their pre-pandemic capacity not to exceed 500 people:

i. Bars

ii. Smoking lounges

iii. Unseated Indoor events

iv. Organized indoor recreational youth or adult league sports

v. Indoor Children’s Day Camps, Residential Camps, Youth Sports Day Camps and Exempt Single Skill-Building Youth Camps

2. Seated Indoor Events may seat up to 10 people together including non-household members; however, if a seated Indoor Event will exceed 500 people, the event operator or organizer must consult with CDPHE.

