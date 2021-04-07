District 51 announces staffing cuts for 2021-22 school year

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - School district 51 has announced staffing cuts for next school year.

The school district says these cuts are a result of multiple factors. This includes a drop in enrollment for the 2021-22 school year, staffing ratios, and current overstaffing. District 51 says they hope not to lay anybody off, which could be realistic with many teachers and school staff retiring at the end of this current school year.

”Every year we make adjustments based off our enrollment projections,” explains Dr. Brian Hill, Assistant Superintendent for District 51. “This year we lost about 900 students. We’re hoping to get a lot of them back, but based on enrollment projections, that led to the reduction.”

That is 900 less District 51 students to start the school year this fall, out of roughly 22,000. This is roughly four percent of students in the district.

They school district will also look at filling some open staff positions internally in the fall, if more students return than they are projecting.

