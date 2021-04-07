Advertisement

China warns Washington not to boycott Winter Olympics

Chinese skaters Ma Kaiwen, left, and Chen Chuang compete in the men's 500 meters race during a...
Chinese skaters Ma Kaiwen, left, and Chen Chuang compete in the men's 500 meters race during a test event for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. The organizers of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics have started 10 days of testing for several sports events in five different indoor venues from April 1-10.(AP Photo/Andy Wong)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:54 AM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government warned Washington on Wednesday not to boycott next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing after the Biden administration said it was talking with allies about a joint approach to complaints of human rights abuses.

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson rejected accusations of abuses against ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region. He warned of an unspecified “robust Chinese response” to a potential Olympics boycott.

“The politicization of sports will damage the spirit of the Olympic Charter and the interests of athletes from all countries,” said the spokesperson, Zhao Lijian. “The international community including the U.S. Olympic Committee will not accept it.”

Human rights groups are protesting China’s hosting of the games, due to start in February 2022. They have urged a boycott or other measures to call attention to accusations of Chinese abuses against Uyghurs, Tibetans and residents of Hong Kong.

The U.S. State Department suggested an Olympic boycott was among the possibilities but a senior official said later a boycott has not been discussed. The International Olympic Committee and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee have said in the past they oppose boycotts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s office asking for the public’s help to identify several potential suspects in alleged burglary
The outside of Grand Junction City Hall.
Grand Junction voters approve marijuana businesses and sales in the city, unofficial results say
Suspect arrested following shooting, car crash
Unofficial results for Grand Junction Municipal Election
Ballots were sent to voters beginning on March 15th
Previewing the Grand Junction municipal election

Latest News

Dallas police Officer Bryan Riser was arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder.
Judge orders release of Dallas officer arrested in killings
Montrose County moved to level green on state’s COIVD-19 dial
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
LIVE: Expert: Chauvin never took knee off Floyd’s neck
This August 2017 photo made available by Fermilab shows the Muon g-2 ring at the Fermi National...
‘Tantalizing’ results of 2 experiments defy physics rulebook
Doug Glaspell, pictured in the center
Montrose City Councilor Doug Glaspell chosen to be Montrose’s mayor