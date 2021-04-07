Advertisement

About 16,000 ballots cast in Grand Junction election according to unofficial results

The last election cycle saw about 17,000 ballots cast
The outside of Grand Junction City Hall.
The outside of Grand Junction City Hall.
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:30 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Over 16,000 ballots were cast in the 2021 Grand Junction municipal election according to the final unofficial results. 2019′s municipal election saw about 17,000 ballots submitted.

According to Grand Junction City Clerk Wanda Winkelmann, the 2019 election saw about a 45 percent rate of return on ballots. She expressed her hope that the 2021 election match that rate of ballot return. Grand Junction voters submitted their ballots to drop boxes at various locations around the city. They also had the option of voting in-person at the Central Services building.

Voters approved measures ending the moratorium on marijuana businesses in the city and allowing for the taxation and regulation of marijuana sales. Voters also allowed for a change in zoning along 27 1/2 Road and C 1/2 Road, and voted on four city council positions.

