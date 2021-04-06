Registration is open for Colorado Cattleman’s Association’s Annual Convention

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association’s 2021 Annual Convention is coming up on June 21-23 at the DoubleTree Hotel.

The three-day event is full of committee meetings, policy discussions, educational information, and local, state and federal updates. It also is an opportunity for those in the industry to network and reconnect with others from across the state.

On Monday, the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association is hosting committee meetings for members to voice their opinions on future policies. Also, the Colorado CattleWomen is holding its general membership meeting, followed by its “High Tea’” lunch where the Leopols Conservation Award is presented. The day ends with a welcome reception for trade show exhibitors.

On Tuesday, there is a “Grab and Stay” networking breakfast before the 4th Annual Ranching Legacy Symposium. At the symposium, federal and local partners will discuss Industry and current issue updates. The “Cattlemen’s Night Out” takes place throughout the afternoon and evening. It features great food, music, and fun activities for adults and children.

Wednesday is the conventions final day and it end the event with a Current Issues Breakfast.

For more information and to register, visit https://www.coloradocattle.org/annual-convention.

