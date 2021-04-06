Advertisement

Nina Anderson announces campaign for House District 55 seat in 2022

Simon Lehrer
Apr. 5, 2021
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Nina Anderson, President of Express Employment Professionals of Grand Junction & Montrose, has announced she is running to represent District 55 in the 20-22 election.

Anderson made the announcement Monday afternoon during the Mesa County Republican Women’s luncheon. The luncheon was held at Warehouse 2565. Several local leaders were in attendance, including District 2 Commissioner Scott McInnis, as well as County Commissioner candidate Bobbie Daniel.

Anderson had served as Vice President of fundraising for Mesa County Republican Women up until today’s announcement, where she resigned to announce her new campaign. Anderson is originally from the Western Slope, and she started Express Employment Professionals of Grand Junction & Montrose in 2006.

Janice Rich currently represents District 55.

