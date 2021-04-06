Advertisement

Montrose judge named honorary deputy

The recognition comes as Judge Brown is set to retire
The ceremonial swearing-in of Judge Brown.
The ceremonial swearing-in of Judge Brown.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:43 PM MDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - Montrose law enforcement honored Municipal Judge Richard Brown by naming him an honorary sheriff’s deputy on Monday. Judge Brown has served on the bench in Montrose for 23 years and has announced his retirement.

Judge Brown took the chance to recognize the law enforcement officers he’s worked alongside over the years and praised their dedication to the Montrose community.

According to Judge Brown, “I’ve seen first-hand some of the things they go through, the name-calling, that goes on, and the tense situations in which they’re involved, and the way... they handle those [situations] very, very well, and they’re a credit to our community, and our county, and our state.”

The surprise event followed the groundbreaking of the new Public Safety Complex in Montrose.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested following shooting, car crash
Four people hospitalized after accident on I-70
Authorities ask for the public’s help to identify suspect(s) who damaged park slide
New LDS Temple is coming to Grand Junction
The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more...
IRS sending out more stimulus payments

Latest News

Colorado Cattlemen's Association
Registration is open for Colorado Cattleman’s Association’s Annual Convention
The ceremonial ground-breaking happened on Monday.
City of Montrose breaks ground on new Public Safety Complex
All of the resurfacing will be completed on Mesa County-owned roads
Nina Anderson announces campaign for House District 55 seat in 2022
Ballots were sent to voters beginning on March 15th
Previewing the Grand Junction municipal election