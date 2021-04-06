Advertisement

Doormen fired for failing to intervene in anti-Asian attack in New York

The building’s management company said Tuesday the doormen failed to follow required emergency...
The building’s management company said Tuesday the doormen failed to follow required emergency and safety protocols during the March 29 attack near Times Square.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:55 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York City apartment building workers have been fired for failing to help an Asian American woman as she was being violently attacked on the sidewalk outside.

The building’s management company said Tuesday the doormen failed to follow required emergency and safety protocols during the March 29 attack near Times Square.

The doormen’s union, SEIU 32BJ, confirmed that they had been fired but declined to comment further.

The union previously said they waited until the attacker walked away to check on the woman and flag down a nearby patrol car because they thought he had a knife.

