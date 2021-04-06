City of Montrose breaks ground on new Public Safety Complex

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Montrose broke ground on its new Public Safety Complex on Monday. According to Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall, the force has outgrown its current headquarters, which used to be a library.

Chief Hall explained that the department faces challenges concerning the limited space in its current office, but also said that the department faces other challenges as well. “Policing in Colorado is getting ever more challenging, and we live in a community where our citizens actually recognized our need and... allowed us to move forward with a new building, and it’s going to be great.”

Montrose Mayor Barbara Bynum thanked the citizens of Montrose for approving ballot measure 2A in 2019, which has allowed the city to expand its police force and is funding the new building.

