Advertisement

Woman in back of ambulance dies in New York crash

By WABC staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:24 AM MDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, NY (WABC) - A T-bone collision between an ambulance and a sedan in Brooklyn Sunday left one woman dead and eight people injured.

The woman who died was a patient being taken in the ambulance after suffering a cardiac arrest.

It’s not clear if her cause of death was the heart attack or the impact of the crash.

Investigators are trying to determine who had the right of way in the accident, which took place in the Flatlands area of Brooklyn.

All eight of the other victims in the accident are reported to have suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people hospitalized after accident on I-70
Suspect arrested following shooting, car crash
Palisade Police Department
Palisade Police Department searching for suspect(s) in Friday shooting
The Impact Cares organization assisted residents of the Rose Park mobile home community on...
Impact Cares donates time and resources to local mobile home park
Live music was featured at the Easter Extravaganza in Fruita.
Neighbors and churches in Fruita organize Easter Extravaganza

Latest News

Los Angeles Dodgers fans Oliver Olson, left, of San Diego, Juan Campo and Rudy Soto, both of...
AP source: MLB moving All-Star Game to Denver’s Coors Field
In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 image from video provided by Duke Health, Alejandra Gerardo,...
Growing concern over COVID-19 variant infecting children
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) shoots over UCLA guard David Singleton (34) to win the game...
The Latest: Bears put Zags in biggest hole of season
Chauvin trial: Was his knee on Floyd's shoulder?
The Republican governor rejected legislation that would have prohibited doctors from providing...
Arkansas governor vetoes transgender youth treatment ban