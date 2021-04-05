Suspect arrested following shooting, car crash
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:03 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Multiple people were transported to the hospital on Sunday night after a shooting led to a police chase on Riverside Parkway and Hale Ave.
Following the shooting, the suspect attempted to flee from the police, but then crashed into another car, injuring multiple people. Two people in the hit car were transported to the hospital. Police apprehended the suspect and transported him to the hospital as well. It is unknown at this time if any injuries were reported in the shooting.
On Monday, police identified the suspect as 57-year-old David Johnson, of Grand Junction. Johnson is facing the following charges:
- Vehicular assault
- Possession of a weapon by a previous offender
- Reckless Endangerment
- Reckless Driving
- Operating a vehicle with a suspended license
- Harassment
- Vehicular eluding
- Driving while under the influence
- Illegal discharge of a firearm
- Displaying fictitious license plates
- Domestic violence
