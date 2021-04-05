Suspect arrested following shooting, car crash

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Multiple people were transported to the hospital on Sunday night after a shooting led to a police chase on Riverside Parkway and Hale Ave.

Following the shooting, the suspect attempted to flee from the police, but then crashed into another car, injuring multiple people. Two people in the hit car were transported to the hospital. Police apprehended the suspect and transported him to the hospital as well. It is unknown at this time if any injuries were reported in the shooting.

On Monday, police identified the suspect as 57-year-old David Johnson, of Grand Junction. Johnson is facing the following charges:

Vehicular assault

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Reckless Endangerment

Reckless Driving

Operating a vehicle with a suspended license

Harassment

Vehicular eluding

Driving while under the influence

Illegal discharge of a firearm

Displaying fictitious license plates

Domestic violence

