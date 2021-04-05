Advertisement

SKorea’s LG to exit loss-making mobile phone business

A logo of LG Electronics Inc. is seen outside of the company's office building in Seoul, South...
A logo of LG Electronics Inc. is seen outside of the company's office building in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 5, 2021.(Source: AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:33 AM MDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korean electronics maker LG said Monday it is getting out of its loss-making mobile phone business to focus on electric vehicle components, robotics, artificial intelligence and other products and services.

LG’s board approved the shift in strategy and the company expects to fully exit the mobile phone business by the end of July, it said in a statement.

LG was once the third-largest mobile phone maker but has lost market share to Chinese and other competitors.

It was still No. 3 in North America, with a 13% market share behind Apple’s 39% and Samsung’s 30% as of the third-quarter of 2020, according to Counterpoint Technology Market Research.

LG earlier said it was assessing its strategy as it reported that its sales rose 5% from a year earlier in the last quarter of 2020 but profitability declined do to sluggish sales of premium products.

The company said it was selling its phone inventory and would continue to provide services and support for various periods of time depending on where they are sold.

Details related to jobs would be decided “at the local level,” it said.

The company’s shares fell 2.5% on Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people hospitalized after accident on I-70
Suspect arrested following shooting, car crash
Palisade Police Department
Palisade Police Department searching for suspect(s) in Friday shooting
The Impact Cares organization assisted residents of the Rose Park mobile home community on...
Impact Cares donates time and resources to local mobile home park
Live music was featured at the Easter Extravaganza in Fruita.
Neighbors and churches in Fruita organize Easter Extravaganza

Latest News

Los Angeles Dodgers fans Oliver Olson, left, of San Diego, Juan Campo and Rudy Soto, both of...
AP source: MLB moving All-Star Game to Denver’s Coors Field
In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 image from video provided by Duke Health, Alejandra Gerardo,...
Growing concern over COVID-19 variant infecting children
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) shoots over UCLA guard David Singleton (34) to win the game...
The Latest: Bears put Zags in biggest hole of season
Chauvin trial: Was his knee on Floyd's shoulder?
The Republican governor rejected legislation that would have prohibited doctors from providing...
Arkansas governor vetoes transgender youth treatment ban