North 9th Street Sidewalk Extension Project work begins today

By Saphire Cervantes
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 9:32 AM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Contractors for the City of Montrose are beginning work on the N 9th Street Extension Project today.

The project has two phases. The first phase modifies the eastern leg of the Grand and N 9th roundabout to include an ADA-accessible crosswalk across N 9th Street. The street is closed to all through traffic and a detour to Grand Avenue is available. This is expected to last through the middle of April.

The second phase connects the existing sidewalk at Grand Ave to existing sidewalk at N Selig and creates a detached 5-foot sidewalk along the northern side of the roadway. While under construction, drivers can expect temporary lane shifts and shoulder closures until the middle of May.

For project updates and information on other projects throughout the city visit, www.MoveMo.CO.

