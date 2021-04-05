Advertisement

Neighbors and churches in Fruita organize Easter Extravaganza

The event was open to the public
Live music was featured at the Easter Extravaganza in Fruita.
Live music was featured at the Easter Extravaganza in Fruita.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 7:37 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Neighbors and churches in Fruita held an Easter Extravaganza on Saturday and Sunday. The local community along 20 Road pulled together to celebrate the holiday and bring people together.

According to organizer Teri Ryan, “after the year we’ve had with COVID and the unrest, and just unhappiness, it just seemed like a great time to celebrate Spring and Easter, and what Easter truly means.”

The event featured family-friendly activities including a petting zoo, pony rides, and live music. It was a collaborative effort, with local residents contributing time and resources to provide a day of faith and fun to the community.

