Four people hospitalized after accident on I-70

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A single vehicle accident near Fruita sent four people to the hospital on Saturday night.

The rollover crash happened around 8:30 p.m. A four door sedan traveling eastbound on I-70 swerved off the road and rolled over several times. Every occupant of that vehicle was taken to a local hospital; two male passengers and two female passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Fruita Police Department and Lower Valley Fire Department responded to the incident.

