Churches celebrate Easter in-person this year

COVID-19 restrictions prevented in-person worship last year during the holiday
Inside the sanctuary of Vineyard Community Church in Grand Junction, Colo.
Inside the sanctuary of Vineyard Community Church in Grand Junction, Colo.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 7:49 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Churches were able to celebrate Easter with in-person worship this year. Last year, COVID-19 restrictions kept services online for congregants.

According to Chalane Coit, Senior Pastor of the Vineyard Community Church in Grand Junction, “You know, what’s really great for our faith community is that we got to be back together on a really important day for our faith. Easter Day, Resurrection Day, is a huge day for the Christian faith. It’s a day that changed everything. And how wonderful that we were able to get back together this year.”

Congregants gathered this Sunday at Vineyard Community Church for a service, potluck supper, and an Easter Egg hunt for the children that was held in the sanctuary. Vineyard Community Church and other churches in the area also offered livestreams of their services alongside in-person worship.

Pastor Coit stressed the importance of community in her congregation, and described the ability to worship together as essential for the work of the church.

