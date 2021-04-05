Advertisement

Authorities ask for the public’s help to identify suspect(s) who damaged park slide

(David Jones)
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:06 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Saturday morning the Clifton Fire Department responded to a slide on fire at a park near Rocky Mountain Elementary School.

Officials say it happened around 2 a.m., and that the culprits are most likely juveniles.

If you have any information on this crime, contact the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 242-6707 or by submitting a tip through CRIMEWATCH.

