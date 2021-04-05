Advertisement

Angry customer opens fire at Memphis Burger King

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:21 AM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a customer at an east Memphis Burger King opened fire after getting angry over the drive-thru wait time.

According to police, the woman got out of the front passenger seat of a mid-sized, four-door, gray sedan driven by a man and walked up to the window. Surveillance video showed the woman grab a black handgun from the vehicle, lean through the drive-thru window and fire several shots at Burger King workers.

No one was injured and no arrests have been made.

Police released images of the woman and the vehicle taken from surveillance video in an effort to track her down.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people hospitalized after accident on I-70
Suspect arrested following shooting, car crash
Palisade Police Department
Palisade Police Department searching for suspect(s) in Friday shooting
The Impact Cares organization assisted residents of the Rose Park mobile home community on...
Impact Cares donates time and resources to local mobile home park
Live music was featured at the Easter Extravaganza in Fruita.
Neighbors and churches in Fruita organize Easter Extravaganza

Latest News

Los Angeles Dodgers fans Oliver Olson, left, of San Diego, Juan Campo and Rudy Soto, both of...
AP source: MLB moving All-Star Game to Denver’s Coors Field
In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 image from video provided by Duke Health, Alejandra Gerardo,...
Growing concern over COVID-19 variant infecting children
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) shoots over UCLA guard David Singleton (34) to win the game...
The Latest: Bears put Zags in biggest hole of season
Chauvin trial: Was his knee on Floyd's shoulder?
The Republican governor rejected legislation that would have prohibited doctors from providing...
Arkansas governor vetoes transgender youth treatment ban