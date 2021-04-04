Advertisement

Community Hospital honors local Fraternal Order of Eagles chapter

The hospital named a lobby after the group in recognition of the chapter’s support
Members of Aerie #595 outside of Community Hospital on April 3, 2021.
Members of Aerie #595 outside of Community Hospital on April 3, 2021.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 6:48 PM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Community Hospital named its Patient Discharge entrance lobby after the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #595 on Saturday. The order has organized fundraisers for the hospital’s work for those with cancer, heart disease, Parkinson’s, and diabetes.

Aerie #595 has raised over $26,000 for Community Hospital. According to the chapter’s president Tom Vogt, “The way that we raise the majority of our money that goes into Community Hospital is through an event that we call the BAD Ride. It’s ‘Bikers Against Diabetes.’ We do a poker run through town and last year we raised forty-two hundred dollars for Community Hospital.”

According to Community Hospital CEO Chris Thomas, the hospital is honored that the Fraternal Order of Eagles has supported the facility and its mission.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
The outside of the Grand Junction Water Services building.
City of Grand Junction urges residents to conserve water
Authorities ask for public’s help to locate missing and endangered teen
Palisade Police Department
Palisade Police Department searching for suspect(s) in Friday shooting
An Oklahoma couple was arrested after authorities said an 8-year-old boy weighed only 30 pounds.
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma couple arrested after 8-year-old son weighed 30 pounds

Latest News

The Impact Cares organization assisted residents of the Rose Park mobile home community on...
Impact Cares donates time and resources to local mobile home park
Palisade Police Department
Palisade Police Department searching for suspect(s) in Friday shooting
Inside the Lower Valley Fire District's Fruita station.
Lower Valley Fire District awarded level three rating by ISO
The outside of the Grand Junction Water Services building.
City of Grand Junction urges residents to conserve water