Community Hospital honors local Fraternal Order of Eagles chapter

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Community Hospital named its Patient Discharge entrance lobby after the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #595 on Saturday. The order has organized fundraisers for the hospital’s work for those with cancer, heart disease, Parkinson’s, and diabetes.

Aerie #595 has raised over $26,000 for Community Hospital. According to the chapter’s president Tom Vogt, “The way that we raise the majority of our money that goes into Community Hospital is through an event that we call the BAD Ride. It’s ‘Bikers Against Diabetes.’ We do a poker run through town and last year we raised forty-two hundred dollars for Community Hospital.”

According to Community Hospital CEO Chris Thomas, the hospital is honored that the Fraternal Order of Eagles has supported the facility and its mission.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.