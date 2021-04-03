Senior send-off ends with a win over Huskies

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Palisade celebrates their seniors as they are honored before the first serve. It was a close first set as the Huskies snuck away with a streak to start off. But it was quite a battle the whole way through as the first set went extra. But mistakes were made in the last leg as the Bulldogs couldn’t keep the ball in bounds on kills. The Bulldogs dropped the first set, 28-26. However, they came back to win, 4-1, getting their fourth win in a row.

28-26 Battle Mountain

16-25 Palisade

25-22 Palisade

25-11 Palisade.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.