Advertisement

Senior send-off ends with a win over Huskies

Palisade beats Battle Mountain in four sets
Magdalena Latek dives for ball
Magdalena Latek dives for ball(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Paulina Aguilar)
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 5:19 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Palisade celebrates their seniors as they are honored before the first serve. It was a close first set as the Huskies snuck away with a streak to start off. But it was quite a battle the whole way through as the first set went extra. But mistakes were made in the last leg as the Bulldogs couldn’t keep the ball in bounds on kills. The Bulldogs dropped the first set, 28-26. However, they came back to win, 4-1, getting their fourth win in a row.

28-26 Battle Mountain

16-25 Palisade

25-22 Palisade

25-11 Palisade.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
The outside of the Grand Junction Water Services building.
City of Grand Junction urges residents to conserve water
Authorities ask for public’s help to locate missing and endangered teen
Palisade Police Department
Palisade Police Department searching for suspect(s) in Friday shooting
An Oklahoma couple was arrested after authorities said an 8-year-old boy weighed only 30 pounds.
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma couple arrested after 8-year-old son weighed 30 pounds

Latest News

Mavericks win doubleheader, 11-3; 13-1
Mavericks get their streak back
Marissa Gallegos to compete at United States Olympic Team Trials
Marissa Gallegos to compete at U.S. Olympic Trials
Montorse Volleyball vs Grand Junction
Montrose defeats Grand Junction in Volleyball matchup
Jimmy Shea has been charged with sexual abuse of a child in Utah. He made his first court...
Olympic gold medalist charged with child sex abuse in Utah