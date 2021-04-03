Mavericks get their streak back

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It looks like tens are wild for CMU Softball on Easter weekend. The Mavs close a 4-game sweep against New Mexico Highlands scoring 10 or more runs in each game.

The Cowgirls have lost six in a row, 19 on the season. In the first inning, they were able to get two solo home runs off of pitcher, Paige Adair. It was just a matter of time before the Mavs got the engines running. In the bottom of the first, Cowgirls up 2-0 and runners in scoring position, Ally Distler hit a 3-run home run to left field for a 3-2 lead. In the bottom of the second, Brooke de la Garza of the Cowgirls ties the game, 3-3 with an RBI single. But the Mavs turn it on when Lauren Wedman hits a 2-run homer and takes the lead back, 5-3. The Mavs went on to win, 11-3 in six innings.

They also won their second game, 13-1 in five innings. On the mound, Ellie Smith, allowed three hits, two walks, and five strikeouts. Smith did just as well on offense. She went 3-3, including two doubles and three RBI’s.

