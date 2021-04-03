City of Grand Junction urges residents to conserve water

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction is encouraging residents to conserve water during the month of April and throughout the year. Grand Junction is participating in the Wyland Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation. Residents can sign a pledge to conserve water, and prizes will be awarded to residents in cities with the most participants.

Prizes include three thousand dollars to contribute towards utility bills and a new Toyota Highlander given to a charity in the winning town.

Grand Junction Utilities Director Randi Kim explained that “in the month of April, and really throughout the year, we’re asking all of our residents to participate in water-wise practices.” Such practices include following the suggested schedule published by Colorado State University for watering your lawn and reducing shower times to ten minutes or less.

Kim also stressed the importance of water conservation as the area experiences a drought.

