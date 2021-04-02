Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Baymax’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Meet our pet of the week, Baymax! He is around 2 years old. He’s a neutered male, possibly a pit mix. He’s a little timid with people, but is a great dog once he warms up. Shelter staff says he will need a family that’s able to handle some sass and has patience to train him. Because he is a little quirky, a consultation with the shelter’s dog behavior specialist is required pre-adoption to discuss his personality and needs.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.