Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Baymax’

By (Erin Crooks)
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:25 AM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Meet our pet of the week, Baymax! He is around 2 years old. He’s a neutered male, possibly a pit mix. He’s a little timid with people, but is a great dog once he warms up. Shelter staff says he will need a family that’s able to handle some sass and has patience to train him. Because he is a little quirky, a consultation with the shelter’s dog behavior specialist is required pre-adoption to discuss his personality and needs.

