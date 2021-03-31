Advertisement

Spring clean up to begin April 5th

Green Bay’s bulk item and trash pick-up week starts Monday
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:20 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The city’s annual spring clean-up program will begin the week of April 5th. Since the early 1900s, the City of Grand Junction has conducted an annual clean-up program to help residents get rid of yard waste and unusable household items. This program plays an important role in keeping Grand Junction clean by helping homeowners keep their properties free of unwanted items.

For residential properties inside city limits located north of North Avenue, pick-up starts Monday, April 5th. Pick-up for properties inside city limits located south of North Avenue (including areas of Orchard Mesa and the Redlands) will begin the week of April 12th. Residents may begin placing items by the curb now. Mattresses and box springs are no longer accepted as part of this program.

For more information regarding where to place your items, what items are prohibited, and more, please visit Spring Clean-Up page.

