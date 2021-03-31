Advertisement

Sewer line replacement work on Junction Ave began Tuesday

By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 12:13 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Montrose, Colo. (KJCT) - City utility crews have closed one block of Junction Avenue between South 5th and South 6th Streets for sewer line replacement. Earlier in March, Public Works sent a notice to residents in the project area to inform them that utility crews had identified four sewer mains and manholes in need of replacement due to their age, condition, and the number of service calls to that area.

In order to reduce service interruptions to customers, utility crews will be using trenchless technologies to install new pipe using a pipe-bursting method. This process allows crews to pull in new high-density polyethylene pipe through the existing line.

City crews will reconnect service lines as the new pipe is placed using new materials for connections. In addition, manholes will be replaced over the new sewer line. In order to ensure a safe working space, the roadway on Junction Avenue will close. The roadway is set to reopen reopen Friday, April 9.

