Police: Soldier reporting for military duty in San Deigo has vehicle stolen in GJ

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crime Stoppers of Mesa County is requesting information that will lead to the identification of a suspect involved in a robbery and motor vehicle theft that took place on Horizon Drive on March 19.

Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department were dispatched to the 700 block of Horizon Drive at 7 a.m. that day after the owner of the vehicle reported the theft of their Hyundai Sonata. The owner was traveling to San Diego at the time to report for military duty. The vehicle had Navy uniforms, a green Navy “Sea Bag” duffle bag, two suitcases, an orange hard case and a black suitcase, and a silver HP Laptop along with an Apple watch. Police say that the total estimated loss exceeds $15,000.

The description of the suspect is a white male, approximately 5′08″ and a thin build. The male was wearing a grey hoodie sweatshirt, orange baseball cap, a mask, and had a black satchel bag with a strap over his shoulder.

Surveillance Photos are unavailable at this time according to the GJPD. Authorities are asking if anyone has any information or knows the location of these missing items, please go to www.241stop.com or Crime Stoppers of Mesa County Facebook page. Information reported to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest can earn you up to $1,000 cash reward and you will remain completely anonymous. If you know the identity or location of the suspect involved in this crime, please contact Crime Stoppers at 241-7867.

