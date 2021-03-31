Advertisement

Girl’s quick-thinking saves 3-year-old brother who swallowed small battery

By WMTW Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 12:06 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
BIDDEFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Thanks to the quick-thinking of his sister, a 3-year-old boy is doing OK after he swallowed a small battery and needed surgery to have it removed.

Colt McLain, 3, was playing with an electronic drawing pad last Tuesday when his sister, Mia, went running to their mother, Gretchen Larkin. The little girl said her brother had swallowed a coin.

“She told me Colt swallowed a coin, and I was like, ‘What do you mean a coin? Where did you find a coin?’” Larkin said. “He said his throat hurt, and he pointed to it.”

The “coin” turned out to be a battery from the drawing pad. Larkin immediately called poison control. She was advised to give Colt some honey, and then, she rushed him to the hospital.

After an overnight stay, two surgeries and several X-rays, the battery was removed.

“Having such anxiety for the whole 17 hours it happened, I was just so scared,” Larkin said.

Dr. Karen Simone, the director of the Northern New England Poison Center, says they have had 93 cases of children under 5 swallowing batteries between 2016 and 2020. She says batteries can cause a burn if they sit against tissue in the body.

“Honey is a little bit acidic, and it neutralizes things a bit and coats the battery a bit. All of that leads to protection of the esophagus,” Simone said.

However, she says every situation is different and urges parents to call poison control if it happens to their child.

Larkin says Colt is doing great, and when they got home from the hospital, she tossed eight other batteries.

“I definitely wouldn’t leave a kid unsupervised with a battery so easy to take out. I didn’t even know my child could take that out, and they would think to put that in their mouth,” she said.

