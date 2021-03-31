Advertisement

Eviction moratorium extended through June 30

Many people are behind on rent and mortgage payment as a result of the pandemic(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:27 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The CDC has extended the federal eviction moratorium through Wednesday, June 30th.

The moratorium was originally supposed to end on Wednesday, March 31st, however the CDC decided to extend it by two months due to continued widespread financial struggles caused by the pandemic. According to national HUD data, 1 in 5 renters and 1 in 10 homeowners with a mortgage are behind on payments. The moratorium extension will prevent landlords from evicting tenants who are struggling to pay their monthly rent, so long as they fill out a declaration form stating why they can not provide a payment on time.

The organization Housing Resources of Western Colorado provides information and additional resources for homeowners and tenants. They are the HUD certified housing counseling agency for sixteen counties across Western Colorado, including Mesa County. HRWC says that COVID-19 has worsened an existing housing crisis.

”There were a lot of housing issues before covid-19,” explains Marisa Felix-Campbell, Marketing and Communications Director for HRWC. “It doesn’t matter in what income bracket you fall. Housing is in crisis across Colorado and across the entire nation. This problem isn’t going to go away because there just isn’t enough housing.”

You can contact Housing Resources of Western Colorado at (970) 241-2871. They also recommend Colorado Legal Services as another option for homeowners and renters with questions. Their primary phone number is (970) 243-7940.

The state of Colorado is also not enforcing late fees on some rent and utility payments. That order was also extended from March 31st, for thirty days until April 30th.

