CO Legislature halts plants to build permanent fence around Capitol

(KGWN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 9:29 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - The Colorado Legislature has halted plans to build permanent fencing around most of the state Capitol following criticism from residents.

The Denver Post reported that lawmakers had considered allocating over $1 million to erect a wrought-iron fence around the building as part of an $8 million budget plan for security upgrades in response to protests last year. Democratic House Speaker Alec Garnett says the Legislature will now embark on what he called a public process about the topic. He stopped short of committing that the fence plan is scrapped, but did say it is stopped for now.

