Advertisement

Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership launches inaugural peak flow contest

By Saphire Cervantes
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 8:20 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -This year, the person who comes closest to predicting the date and time of the Uncompahgre River’s peak flow wins a prize package worth $1,228 through the Uncompahgre River Classic.

The Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership launched the Uncompahgre River Classic to raise money to fund its watershed protection activities and educate people about the river’s seasonal changes.

“We are surrounded by opportunities to enjoy the offerings of our watershed, in an area which boasts some of the most spectacular scenery in the world,” said Uncompahgre River Classic Coordinator Pamela Cannalte. “The Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership’s mission is to protect our watershed’s high-quality natural, scenic and economic values, which are critical for our community, through monitoring, education and restoration. The plants and animals surrounding the river and canyons would not thrive and be as beautiful as they are if our rivers are unhealthy.”

Prediction entry forms can be purchased until May 10 for $5 per prediction or $20 for six predictions. The river’s peak flow is expected to happen between May 11 and July 10, so on July 11, the winner will be announced.

“Our river faces threats of many kinds, from development and pollution to climate change and drought. For those who think that small actions in supporting our nonprofit won’t make a difference, think again! By purchasing an entry into our fundraiser, the Uncompahgre River Classic, you will join us to collectively and positively improve the health of our river,” explained Cannalte.

The winner of the Uncompahgre River Classic gets a grand prize package with a Ouray Via Ferrata experience for up to four people guided by Bascamp Ouray, a two-night stay at Ridgway Lodge and Suites, and a $100 gift certificate for dinner at Four Corners Restaurant and Sky Bar in Chipeta Solar Springs Resort.

For more information and to register for the Uncompahgre River classic, visit the link below.

Uncompahgre River Classic

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews cut driver out of crashed vehicle in Orchard Mesa Canal
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
US vaccine passport in the works
Country Jam
Country Jam 2021 is a go, lineups released
Mesa County Public Health issues no-burn advisory
Country Jam 2021 will begin on Thursday, June 24th
Country Jam releases lineup, details for 2021 festival

Latest News

CodeNinjas open in Grand Junction
CodeNinjas opens in Grand Junction
A scene from the Steel Challenge held at Cameo in July of 2020.
Cameo Shooting and Education Complex awarded state funding
Country Jam 2021 will begin on Thursday, June 24th
Country Jam releases lineup, details for 2021 festival
Polis announces residents over the age of 16 eligible for vaccine starting Friday