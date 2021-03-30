Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership launches inaugural peak flow contest

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -This year, the person who comes closest to predicting the date and time of the Uncompahgre River’s peak flow wins a prize package worth $1,228 through the Uncompahgre River Classic.

The Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership launched the Uncompahgre River Classic to raise money to fund its watershed protection activities and educate people about the river’s seasonal changes.

“We are surrounded by opportunities to enjoy the offerings of our watershed, in an area which boasts some of the most spectacular scenery in the world,” said Uncompahgre River Classic Coordinator Pamela Cannalte. “The Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership’s mission is to protect our watershed’s high-quality natural, scenic and economic values, which are critical for our community, through monitoring, education and restoration. The plants and animals surrounding the river and canyons would not thrive and be as beautiful as they are if our rivers are unhealthy.”

Prediction entry forms can be purchased until May 10 for $5 per prediction or $20 for six predictions. The river’s peak flow is expected to happen between May 11 and July 10, so on July 11, the winner will be announced.

“Our river faces threats of many kinds, from development and pollution to climate change and drought. For those who think that small actions in supporting our nonprofit won’t make a difference, think again! By purchasing an entry into our fundraiser, the Uncompahgre River Classic, you will join us to collectively and positively improve the health of our river,” explained Cannalte.

The winner of the Uncompahgre River Classic gets a grand prize package with a Ouray Via Ferrata experience for up to four people guided by Bascamp Ouray, a two-night stay at Ridgway Lodge and Suites, and a $100 gift certificate for dinner at Four Corners Restaurant and Sky Bar in Chipeta Solar Springs Resort.

For more information and to register for the Uncompahgre River classic, visit the link below.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.