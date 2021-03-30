Advertisement

TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her

Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and was engaged to be married this fall.(Phil Anderson)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:38 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — A motorist was talking on her cellphone to her future wife when powerful winds blew a tree limb onto her car and killed her, authorities said.

Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and was engaged to be married this fall.

“It happened really quick,” Brittanie Lynn Ritchie told the Morning Sentinel. “She has a phone mounted in her vent. I just heard a crash and then there was nothing.”

Hager was driving in Farmington when a storm that produced gusts topping 50 mph (80 kph) toppled the tree limb and killed her instantly, authorities said.

Hager was the sole occupant, and no other vehicles were involved, said Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles, who called the situation “tragic and unique.”

Hager and Ritchie were both popular on TikTok. Together, they had more than 400,000 followers. Ritchie posted a tearful tribute and said Hager “loved her TikTok fam.”

___

This story has been corrected to fix the spelling of Brittanie Lynn Ritchie’s first name.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews cut driver out of crashed vehicle in Orchard Mesa Canal
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
US vaccine passport in the works
Country Jam
Country Jam 2021 is a go, lineups released
Country Jam 2021 will begin on Thursday, June 24th
Country Jam releases lineup, details for 2021 festival
Mesa County Public Health issues no-burn advisory

Latest News

Bystanders who witnessed George Floyd's death explain their horror and fear
Bystanders who witnessed George Floyd's death explain their horror and fear
The weekly distribution is held every Tuesday at Unitarian Universalist Congregation in...
Grand Junction Mutual Aid celebrates one full year hosting weekly distributions
Authorities say wildfires in the Black Hills of South Dakota have forced evacuations of more...
Crews battling Black Hills wildfires gaining control
GRAPHIC: Asian American woman attacked, security guard doesn't come to her aid
GRAPHIC: Video shows vicious attack of Asian American woman in NYC
The Bidens’ rescue dog Major has been involved in another biting incident.
‘Major’ pain: Biden’s dog involved in 2nd biting incident