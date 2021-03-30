Advertisement

Crews respond to possible hazmat situation Monday night at 29 Mile Apartments

(David Jones)
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 9:55 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crews responded to the 29 Mile Apartments on Monday night around 10 for what our crew on scene described as a possible hazmat situation.

Our crew says that the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office along with the Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the apartments to check chemical levels.

Limited information was given to our crew on scene. We will continue to update this story when more information is available.

